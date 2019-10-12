|
Arthur E. Wilton
Monroe - Arthur E. Wilton, 93, of Monroe Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. He lived everyday with gratitude and joy for his life and never lost his positive outlook and love for his family.
Arthur was born on February 21, 1926 in Staten Island, NY. He raised his family in Old Bridge, NJ working for RCA for 37 years. He served as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Thomas the Apostle Church and donated his time to anyone who needed him.
Arthur was a Veteran of WWII, was an avid fan of the New York Jets and Yankees and loved his country music. He spent numerous hours working in his garden growing the most beautiful roses. He will always be remembered as a patient, kind and non- judgmental person.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna; his wife, Mary; his son, Arthur; and his two brothers, George and Jack Wilton.
Arthur is survived by his spouse, Rose; his sons, Richard Wilton (Stacy) of Jackson; Robert Wilton (Carol) of Manchester, and his Daughter-In-Law, Diane Wilton of East Brunswick; six grandchildren; Arthur, Neal, Jennifer, Richard Jr., Travis, and Tyler and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, 5pm - 8pm at Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Route 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 10:15am at the St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Old Bridge, NJ.
Burial will take place in the Holy Cross Burial Park and Mausoleum.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019