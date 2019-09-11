Resources
In Loving Memory Of

Arthur F. Bernard III

9/11/2004

who departed this life 15 years ago.

My Love, My Life, My Wonderful Husband. I Miss You

Dearly As Many Friends And Family Do. Someday

We Will Be Together Again. Please Rest Peacefully

My Love While Waiting For Me. My Love Always And

Forever. Love "Tracey Babe!"

Always Missed and Loved by,

Wife Carol, Brother-in-Law

Thomas, Sister-in-Law Jeanne, Niece Beth, Great Niece Kristina Nieves

and Niece Kelly, Nephews Charles T. Jr. &

George, Aunt Patti, Special Friend Dave,

Sisters & Brothers
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
