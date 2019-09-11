|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Arthur F. Bernard III
9/11/2004
who departed this life 15 years ago.
My Love, My Life, My Wonderful Husband. I Miss You
Dearly As Many Friends And Family Do. Someday
We Will Be Together Again. Please Rest Peacefully
My Love While Waiting For Me. My Love Always And
Forever. Love "Tracey Babe!"
Always Missed and Loved by,
Wife Carol, Brother-in-Law
Thomas, Sister-in-Law Jeanne, Niece Beth, Great Niece Kristina Nieves
and Niece Kelly, Nephews Charles T. Jr. &
George, Aunt Patti, Special Friend Dave,
Sisters & Brothers
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019