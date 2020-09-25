Arthur G. Mikkelsen (Art)



Palm Coast, FL - Arthur G. Mikkelsen (Art), age 89 of Palm Coast, FL passed away on September 5th. He was born in Perth Amboy, lived in Woodbridge and Tinton Falls, before moving to Palm Coast.



Art was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School, and received a BA degree from Dallas State College, TX. In 1949 he joined the U.S. Navy, served on board the U.S.S. Mt. Olympus, followed by 20 years of service in the Naval Reserve. His expertise in marine transportation at Chevron; Hess Oil companies; Cory Mann George Corp; BP North America and Sealand Maersk benefited transportation in ports world-wide.



On September 1st his wife, Ellie passed before him. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Jennie Mikkelsen; his nephew/Godson, Todd Koncsol. Art is survived by his sister, Carol Koncsol, husband Phil; his nephew, Dean Koncsol, and great nephew and niece, Ryan Koncsol and Lyra Koncsol.



Art was a faithful member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Palm Coast. He served as a volunteer fireman, and as Fire Commissioner in Tinton Falls. Art was a Master Mason at the Woodbridge, NJ Lodge and later Bunnell Lodge; active in Mason service for over 55 years; a member of the Shriners of North America; and the Flagler County Shrine Club. He was a member of the Palm Coast Elks Lodge; New Jersey Club; and Flagler Square Club.



Due to Covid restrictions, a private family memorial was held for Art and Ellie Mikkelsen at the Trinity Church.









