Arthur Gerstl, Jr.
Whiting - Arthur Gerstl, 86, of Whiting (formerly of Hillsborough) died peacefully on October 18, 2019 with family by his side. Arthur graduated from Irvington High School and Drake Business School. He was a banker and retired from Valley National Bank in Watchung. Arthur was a founding member of Hillsborough Presbyterian Church where he served as Elder and Treasurer. He also volunteered many years for the Somerset County 4-H as a Leader and Association Member. He enjoyed traveling, spending time at the shore, and time with family and friends.
Arthur was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Marion Gerstl, and his son Gary Gerstl. He is survived by his son Keith and his wife Pamela of Waretown, his son Randy and his wife Lori of Hillsborough, and his daughter-in-law Kelly of Hillsborough, six grandchildren - Roger, Jay, Leanne, Conor, Haylee and Kyle, and great grandchildren Roger and Lucy.
A celebration of life will occur on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 starting at 11AM at Neshanic Reformed Church, 715 Amwell Road, Hillsborough. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Arthur's name to St Jude's Children Hospital or the Hillsborough Presbyterian Church.
