Arthur J. Hudak
Edison - Arthur J. Hudak, 81, passed away on January 25, 2019 at home. He was born on June 6, 1937 in Perth Amboy. He had resided in Edison for over 50 years. Arthur was a retired Chemical Operator for National Lead. He was a graduate of the Perth Amboy Vocational School and an avid sportsman.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elaine Hudak, of Edison; two sons, Arthur Hudak Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Woodbridge; Bryan Hudak and his wife, Michel, of Edison; five grandchildren: Dakota, Sydney, Barbara, Nancy and Mary; and three great-grandchildren: Amber, Chase and Nella.
Cremation was private. Arrangements were entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019