Arthur J. Kettyle
Somerset - Arthur J. Kettyle, 92, passed away at his home with his loving family at his bedside on November 6, 2020. Born the oldest of eight siblings in Carteret to the late John and Louise (Bednar) Kettyle, Arthur moved to Sewaren in 1957, and then briefly resided in Fairfield, CA when his job relocated there from 1983-1990, finally settling in Somerset in 2008.
An honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, Arthur served his country proudly from 1946-1948 in Japan. After over twenty years of employment with Chevron in both Perth Amboy, NJ and Richmond, CA, Arthur retired as a Draftsman.
Predeceased by his siblings; Henry, Edward and Kathleen Jennings and son-in-law William Joerg, Arthur leaves behind his loving wife of seventy-one years; Elizabeth (Varga), daughters Patricia Joerg of Lebanon and Maureen Blair and her husband Kenneth, Sr. of Piscataway, granddaughter Nicole Blair and her husband James Locascio of NYC, grandson Kenneth Blair, Jr. and his wife Anne along with their son Liam, all of Windermere, FL.
Arthur is also survived by his siblings; Joseph of Lake Placid, FL, John and his wife Sharon of Atlantic Highlands, Ann Louise Ciuffreda and her husband Leonard of Lawrenceville, Mary Ellen Spangler and her husband David of Topaz, CA, brother-in-law Richard Jennings of Bayville as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4-8pm and on Thursday, November 12, 2020 beginning 9:00 am. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:30 am followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Piscataway. Burial will take place at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
