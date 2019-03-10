|
|
Arthur J. Schroff, Jr.
North Brunswick - Arthur J. Schroff, Jr., 80, died March 4, 2019.
Born in New Brunswick, he lived in Milltown and Illinois before moving to North Brunswick 25 years ago.
Surviving is his wife Barbara; his children Arthur J. Schroff III, David Schroff, Lisa Barutcu, Kristen D'Alfonso, and Robert Schroff; his sister Elise Parish; his brother Robert Schroff; Roberta Stephens Schroff, the mother of his children; and 8 grandchildren.
Services are private under the direction of The Crabiel Home for Funerals, Milltown. For a full obituary please go to www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019