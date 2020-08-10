Arthur James (Jim) Comi
We lost a great man when sadly Arthur James (Jim) Comi, 74, lost his battle with cancer on August 9, 2020 with his family by his side at his favorite place, his summer home on Halls Lake, Newbury, VT.
He was born on September, 27th, 1945 in Plainfield, NJ to Arthur & Ella Comi. He attended Plainfield High School (where he excelled in football) and went on to attend The University of Maryland and Fairleigh Dickinson University where he earned a BS in Business Administration and an MBA. He was also a member of the Boy Scouts of America (Eagle Scout 1959) and subsequent volunteer for many years (he was proud that his son and grandson also attained the rank of Eagle Scout). Jim served in the National Guard and United States Army during the Vietnam conflict.
Jim opened his own employment recruiting business in Watchung, NJ in 1977 "Arthur James & Assoc." which he successfully ran for over 30 years until his retirement in 2007. Many of his best friends resulted from partnerships he formed in business.
He loved to play golf and spent much of his time with friends and family playing at his favorite courses in NJ & VT. He hosted "The Vermont Almost Open" for over 25 years with a group of close friends playing courses near his family summer home. He was an avid sports fan following his Maryland "Terps", Chicago White Sox & Philadelphia Eagles (finally enjoying a Super Bowl victory in 2018) and often watching games with his brother and lifelong friend, Bob (who sadly passed last year). He enjoyed lasting friendships with many of his fraternity brothers from Phi Sigma Kappa (Univ. of Maryland). Most recently, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved yellow lab Ella.
Jim was loved and will be missed by all whom he knew through his business, summers spent "at the lake" in Newbury, VT (visiting with his friends at the local general store each morning), winters on Lido Key at the Gulf Beach Resort in Sarasota, FL (where he was known as the "Mayor"), a large family, and being a devoted husband & father. Jim ("Dad", "Pop Pop") was always there to help anyone in need and always put others before himself.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Pamela of 54 years, son Colin & wife Keri of Colchester, VT (grandchildren James and Sophia), daughter Laura Linabury & husband Dave of Townsend, MA (grandchildren Madison, Mackenzie, Mitchell, Brody, Dale and Ryan), sister Loretta of Easton, PA, sister Marie & husband Ed of Sandpoint, ID, sister-in-law Nancy of Berkeley Heights, NJ, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations to the Halls Lake Association, C/O Betty Ann Roy, 713 Halls Lake Rd, Newbury, VT 05051 in lieu of flowers are appreciated.
