Arthur Janz
Las Vegas, NV - Arthur Janz, 79, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away March 18, 2020. He was born July 31, 1940 in Jersey City, NJ. Arthur was predeceased by his wife Carol who he married in 1960 and who passed in 2017. A long-time resident of Perth Amboy, NJ and Apopka, FL he spent his last remaining years with family in Las Vegas, NV. Arthur is survived by his children; Mark and wife Ivonne, Scott and wife Nilza, Stacey Smith and husband Todd (deceased), and Chris and wife Susan, his grandchildren; Veronica, Anthony and wife Kathy, Dane and partner Allison, Matthew, Erik and partner Victoria, Samantha and wife Tania, Alyssa, and Camryn, and his great-grandchildren; Justin, Rosella and Valentina. He enjoyed sports and music and will be remembered for his giving nature, work ethic, and his desire for us to "let him show us something". Arthur will be laid to rest with Carol at the Palm Eastern Mortuary in Las Vegas, NV. Services are temporarily on hold due to the Covid 19 virus outbreak. The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Nathan Adelson Hospice at www.NAH.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020