|
|
Arthur John Wilton
East Brunswick - Arthur John Wilton passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Manhattan, NY, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was 68.
Born in Staten Island, Arthur grew up in Old Bridge and settled in Spotswood before relocating to East Brunswick 37 years ago.
A beloved husband, devoted father, and adoring grandfather, Art loved spending time with his family. He was an electrical engineer for Bell Laboratories for over 40 years, pioneering advancements in telecommunications systems. In 2001, he and his team were awarded a patent for their work designing and developing revolutionary advancements for telephone network switching.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Arthur was predeceased by his mother, Mary (Jankowski) Wilton.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Diane (Fox); two sons, Arthur Joseph and his wife, Gayle, of East Windsor, and Neal and his wife, Kelly, of Culpeper, VA; his father, Arthur Edward Wilton of Monroe Township; two brothers, Richard and his wife, Stacy, of Jackson, and Robert and his wife, Carol, of Manchester; his sister-in-law, Karen and her husband, Dr. Robert Tross, of Madison, CT; eight grandchildren, Eleanor, Riley, Darcy, Aiden, Theodore, Lena, Sophie and Peter, and six nephews and a niece.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 9:30 AM, at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:15 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle, Old Bridge. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 PM and 7:00-9:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to Boy Scouts through Monmouth Council BSA.
Online at https://www.monmouthbsa.org/donate - select Tribute Fund and put "in Memory of Arthur John Wilton" in comment box.
By mail to Monmouth Council BSA, 705 Ginesi Dr, Morganville, NJ 07751. Include in memo "in Memory of Arthur John Wilton".
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019