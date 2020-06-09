Arthur Joseph Farley, III "AJ"
Middlesex - After a long illness, Arthur "AJ" Farley, 48, passed away on June 4, 2020.
Those wishing to visit with the family may attend a memorial gathering at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Those in attendance are required to wear proper face coverings and maintain social distancing.
For a full obituary reflecting AJ's life, visit www.MiddlesexFuner alHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.