Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Arthur Lee Mitchell

Arthur Lee Mitchell Obituary
Arthur Lee Mitchell

Arthur Lee Mitchell, 103, passed away on January 5, 2020 at her residence. She was a line worker for Regina Corporation in Rahway for many years before her retirement.

Arthur is survived by her brother Arthur Scott Jr. (Shirley) and her nephews, Ardist Rivers (Edwina) and Ronald Rivers.

Viewing will be Monday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway, NJ followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM. The burial will follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
