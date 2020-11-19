Arthur LeVan
Hopewell, NJ - Arthur LeVan, 66, of Hopewell, NJ, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home. Born in South Amboy, NJ, Arthur resided in Penn Well for 15 years before moving to Hopewell, NJ 18 years ago.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ. A prayer service will begin at the funeral home on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 6pm.
Committal is private.
for a full obituary reflecting his life.