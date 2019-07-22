Services
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Service,
201 Sandford St.
New Brunswick, NJ
Piscataway - Arthur Maurice Jamael Stewart, 31, a lifetime resident of Piscataway, died July 17, 2019 at home. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. He was employed by MetLife in Bridgewater. Predeceased by maternal grandfather, Arthur Holmes, paternal grandmother, Ruby Steward and uncle, Arthur Holmes, Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Emily T. Holmes, father, Milton Stewart, maternal grandmother, Mary J. Holmes, an uncle, Oswood Holmes, host of cousins, friends and god parents, Diane and Kevin Slater. Visitation is from 6-7pm, Thurs., July 25, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Services will follow at 7pm. Final Services will be in South Carolina.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 22, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.