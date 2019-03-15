|
|
Arthur S. Sherman
Piscataway - Arthur S. Sherman, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Laureldale, PA.
Arthur was born and raised in the Bronx, NY on June 28, 1934 to the late Irving and Sally Sherman.
Arthur (Artie) competed in several NY rodeos, trained K-9 Shepherds and judged timed dog trials.
He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.
Artie moved to Piscataway NJ with his family in 1969, where he resided for 27 years. He served his community as a volunteer firefighter with the River Road Fire Company. He was also a member of the Hidden Hollow Gun Club in Stockton, NJ. He moved to Hamburg, PA after retiring from Procter and Gamble. Artie was a 23 year lung cancer survivor.
Surviving are his wife, three daughters, AnnaMarie Skibinski, MaryCatherine Cyran, and DawnMarie Frantz, two sons, 8 grandchildren, his brother, sister and several nieces and nephews.
Artie enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, cooking, gardening, working with leather, and riding his Harley. He was a "Jack of all trades."
He had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 15, 2019