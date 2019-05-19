|
Arthur Samuel Consoli, Jr.
Scottsdale, AZ - Arthur Samuel Consoli, Jr. of Scottsdale, AZ went home to God on May 12, 2019. Art was born on January 25, 1940 in Bound Brook, NJ. He was the only child of Arthur, Sr. and Sophie Consoli. Art is survived by his wife Janet, daughter Carla (Derek), son Bisk and grandson Jack. A prayer service and rosary will be held at Saint Francis Xavier Parish in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 9:00 am followed by Mass at 10:00 am. Donations can be made to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul of Arizona where Art and his grandson Jack were frequent volunteers.
Published in Courier News on May 19, 2019