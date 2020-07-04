1/1
Arthur Swift
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Swift

Piscataway - Arthur Swift, resident of Piscataway, passed away July 1, 2020 at RWJ Hospital Somerset in Somerville, NJ. He was 81 years old. Swift was born in Brooklyn, grew up in Manhattan and was an Army veteran. He worked at AT&T for nearly 30 years and owned his own telecommunications company. Swift loved New York Mets baseball, the beach and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his children Arthur, Peter and Victoria, his brothers Bob and Gerry, his grandchildren Gabriella, Savannah, Connor and Henry, his daughter in law Carolyn and son in law Matt.

Visitation will be held at Cusick Funeral Home in Somerville, NJ on Tuesday, July 7 from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am Wednesday, July 8 at Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved