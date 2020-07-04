Arthur Swift



Piscataway - Arthur Swift, resident of Piscataway, passed away July 1, 2020 at RWJ Hospital Somerset in Somerville, NJ. He was 81 years old. Swift was born in Brooklyn, grew up in Manhattan and was an Army veteran. He worked at AT&T for nearly 30 years and owned his own telecommunications company. Swift loved New York Mets baseball, the beach and his family.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his children Arthur, Peter and Victoria, his brothers Bob and Gerry, his grandchildren Gabriella, Savannah, Connor and Henry, his daughter in law Carolyn and son in law Matt.



Visitation will be held at Cusick Funeral Home in Somerville, NJ on Tuesday, July 7 from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am Wednesday, July 8 at Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store