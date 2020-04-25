|
Arvilla Rose McClory Ronk
Arvilla Rose McClory Ronk died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was 87.
Born in Machias, NY, and raised in Franklinville, NY, on June 19, 1932, she relocated to North Brunswick in 1965.
Mrs. Ronk was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, North Brunswick. She was the past president of the Ladies Auxillary, East Brunswick Elks Lodge 2370 and a member of a crafting circle of friends called "The Bag Ladies."
She was predeceased by her husband, Jim Ronk in 2015; a son, Douglas, in 2003; and sisters, Christine Kinney and Marilyn Burkett.
Mr. & Mrs. Ronk were avid world travelers, visiting every continent and over 150 countries.
Surviving are her sons, Richard Ronk of Conowingo, MD, Edward Ronk and his wife, Laura, of Edison, Lawrence Ronk of North Brunswick; daughters, Carol Lagowski and her husband, Joseph, of North Brunswick, Donna Hyers of Conowingo, MD; daughter-in-law, Mary Anne Ronk of Bel Air, MD; grandchildren, Diane Roberts and her husband, Daniel, Michele Cordle and her husband, Joshua, Christopher Ronk and his wife, Alaina, Katherine Sahol and her husband, Andrew, Alexandra Cinquino and her husband, Gerard, Meghan, Patrick, and Lisa Ronk, Samantha Hyers and her fiancé, Marcel Jaques, Matthew and Timothy Hyers, and her great-grandchildren, Aiden & Emily Roberts, Olivia Cordle, and Vivienne Ronk.
Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 277 Washington Pl, North Brunswick, NJ 08902.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020