|
|
Aspasia T. Kaldis
Iselin - Aspasia T. Kaldis passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was 98 years old.
Born in Homatatha, Greece, she has resided in the Iselin section of Woodbridge Township since 1965.
Mrs. Kaldis, along with her husband and family, owned and operated the Iselin Diner and the Flagship Diner in Tuckerton for many years.
Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling and would make trips to Greece each summer. She also traveled throughout the US, Canada and Australia during these years.
She was a member of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Perth Amboy and the Ladies Philoptochos Society at the church.
Mrs. Kaldis was predeceased by her husband, Anastasios G. Kaldis, in 1984; and son, Theodore A. Kaldis, in 2018. She also joins her seven siblings who predeceased her, Angeliki, Stavroula, Estathia, John, Peter, Magdalene and Demetra.
Surviving are her children, George Kaldis, Patricia Kaldis-Brown and Athena Kaldis; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January, 2, 2020 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. Funeral services will be on Friday morning, beginning at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home, followed with a liturgy at Saint Demetrios Church in Perth Amboy at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019