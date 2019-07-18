|
|
Astonchia Robinson
- - Astonchia Robinson known as Tasha, was born on November 18, 1972 in Brooklyn New York to Mozella Robinson and Clarence Ruff. She departed this life on Monday July 8, 2019. In 1985 she moved to New Jersey attending school in Colt's Neck and finished her education in East Brunswick graduating from East Brunswick High School. She completed two years of college and her certification for Medical Assistant. She worked for New Jersey Pain Spine & Sports Associates for 7 years as office manager. Her last job was at Deloor Podiatry as administrative assistant. Tasha joined Union Baptist Church at the age of 18. She was a member of the choir and nurse unit. Years later she joined Macedonia Original Free Will Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir, praise team, usher board and pastor's care. In 2018 she joined Faith Hope Baptist Church where she sung on the praise team and in the choir. Tasha was known for her singing. She was a part of District Union No. 1 and MCBA. Tasha was predeceased by her grandmother Drunella Graves, and her brother Tommy Robinson. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters Chanora Thomas and Brittany Jackamonis (Jason); her mother Mozella Robinson; her father Clarence Ruff; a special friend Bruce Thomas; one brother Allen Robinson (Terra); one sister Valerie Robinson; a special nephew Tyreek Robinson; 3 nephews Tyrell, Shaquille and Kyle; 3 nieces Shakeena, Nygemia and Brianna; one great niece Mariah; 3 great nephews Jeremiah, Messiyah and Kameron; and a host of other relatives. A viewing will take place on Friday July 19, 2019 from 9AM-11AM at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset Street, Somerset, NJ, with a funeral to follow at 11AM. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 18, 2019