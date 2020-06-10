Asunta "Sue" Dill
South River - Asunta "Sue" Dill (née Roselli), age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at The Elms of Cranbury. Sue was a life-long resident of South River, New Jersey, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Lillian Roselli. Sue is predeceased by her husband, Roy F. Dill, her brothers, Cosmo Rafano and Frederick Roselli, and four sisters, Laura "Margaret" Kalicki, Lillian Hoffman-Kuntne, Kathryn "Kaye" Bongiovi, and Helen Infusino.
For those who knew Sue, they will remember her love for her children, her family, her Beta Sigma Phi sorority sisters, Rutgers basketball and her many nieces and nephews. She was a devout Roman Catholic. Sue played the violin and loved to ice skate. Her passions included collecting lighthouses, cooking big holiday meals, walking her dogs and watching sunsets with her family on Long Beach Island. She loved to volunteer her time. Sue had a listening ear for anyone in need and cherished her time on earth with us.
Sue worked at PNC Bank for over 28 years and retired as Vice President in the Private Banking Services division. She was a communicant of St. Stephen's Protomartyr Church in South River, a proud and active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 60 years, a member of the Congregation of Churches and the South River Food Bank.
Surviving are her son, Roy F. Dill, Jr. and his wife, Prudence, of Monroe Township; daughters, Cynthia Tyhanic and her husband, Russell, of Jamesburg and Carolyn and her spouse, Kristyn, of Kendall Park, her sister, Mary Ferhle and her brother, Robert Errico, both of South River.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11:00 am, at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with interment to follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Family may visit on Friday, June 12th, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, at the funeral home. Due to current COVID restrictions, there is a maximum of 50 guests in the receiving room. Friends of the family are warmly welcomed to call for a limited visit. For directions, please visit www.brunswickme morialhome.com.
Memorial contributions can be made in Sue's honor to the Greater NJ Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association at www.alznj.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.