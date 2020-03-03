|
|
Aubrey Lewis Kenney
Plainfield -
Aubrey Lewis Kenney, 85, of Plainfield, NJ passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Morristown NJ.
He leaves to mourn: one daughter, Lisa Marie Thompson (Jerry); two granddaughters, Victoria Marie Stewart and Ciara Thompson; two great grandsons, Elijah and Michael; one brother, Fred "Teddy" Kenney (Norma); two brothers-in-law, Charles Blue and Robert Peterson (Katrina); seven sister-in-law, Krista Kenney, Katherine Peterson Smith, Gwendolyn Curry (George), Julie Peterson (Johnnie) and Patricia Harrison; one goddaughter, Keisha Mason (Marcus); one namesake, Aubrey Blue; and a host of nephews, nieces, family, and friends.
A Viewing will take place on Friday March 6, 2020 from 9 AM-10 AM at the Calvary Baptist Church 324 Monroe Avenue, Plainfield, NJ with a funeral to follow at 10 AM. Interment will be at 11 AM on Monday, March 9 at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020