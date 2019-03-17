Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
17 Oak Ave
Metuchen, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audray Noyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audray C. Noyes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audray C. Noyes Obituary
Audray C. Noyes

Metuchen -

Audray C. Noyes, 95, of Metuchen, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at CareOne at the Highlands in Edison.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she attended Hunter College High School and Hunter College in New York, NY and majored in French. She and her late husband, James P. Noyes, were married in 1958 and moved to Metuchen in 1960. Audray was a long-time member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Metuchen. She was a member of a French group in town and the Quiet Hour Club. She loved to read and travel.

She is predeceased by James, her husband of 50 years (d.2009).

She is survived by her two children, Deborah Noyes of Metuchen and Peter Noyes of Garden City, NY, his wife, Carolyn, and their three children, Christopher, James, and Maria Noyes.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2pm, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 17 Oak Ave, Metuchen.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now