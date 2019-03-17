|
Audray C. Noyes
Metuchen -
Audray C. Noyes, 95, of Metuchen, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at CareOne at the Highlands in Edison.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she attended Hunter College High School and Hunter College in New York, NY and majored in French. She and her late husband, James P. Noyes, were married in 1958 and moved to Metuchen in 1960. Audray was a long-time member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Metuchen. She was a member of a French group in town and the Quiet Hour Club. She loved to read and travel.
She is predeceased by James, her husband of 50 years (d.2009).
She is survived by her two children, Deborah Noyes of Metuchen and Peter Noyes of Garden City, NY, his wife, Carolyn, and their three children, Christopher, James, and Maria Noyes.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2pm, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 17 Oak Ave, Metuchen.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .
