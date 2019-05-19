Services
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-874-5600
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Three Bridges Reformed Church
470 Main St.
Three Bridges, NJ
View Map
- - Audre F. Morrison died peacefully on May 16th, 2019, surrounded by family. Born and raised in Bergen County, NJ, she was a 1962 graduate of Trenton State College. After teaching in public schools for several years, Audre served as a private music teacher in a career spanning over four decades. Audre's passions were music and travel. She was preceded in death by her husband (Joseph) and son (Keith). Audre is survived by her sisters (Nancy and Valerie), son (Kevin), daughter-in-law (Marcy), and grandsons (Jason and Mikey).

A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, May 23rd, in the Three Bridges Reformed Church, 470 Main St. Three Bridges, NJ 08887. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hillsborough Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Bridges Reformed Church (www.3brc.org) or Raritan Valley Symphonic Band (www.rvsb.org).
Published in Courier News on May 19, 2019
