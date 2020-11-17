Audrey Antoinette Sampson
Flemington - Audrey Antoinette Sampson, age 86 years, of Flemington, NJ died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Independence Manor, Flemington, NJ.
Born in Jersey City, NJ on June 4, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Antoinette (Johansen) Wilson.
Audrey lived most of her life locally here in New Jersey until 1995 when she and her husband retired to Venice, FL. She then returned to New Jersey in recent years to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Audrey worked for Ethicon in Bridgewater, NJ as a Quality Control Officer inspecting needles and other products. She retired in 1993 after thirty-plus years with the company.
She loved to play cards, go on casino trips, and was an avid bingo player. In addition, Audrey enjoyed travelling to Biloxi, Mississippi with her friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, John A. Sampson, who died in 2010, and four siblings: John W. Wilson, Gail Wilson, Patricia Stragapede, and Sharon Stroka. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Patricia Sampson of Flemington, NJ, and her daughter, Linda Dale, also of Flemington, NJ. Additionally, she is survived by her four grandchildren: Donald Dale, Jr., Heather Oiler, Amanda Sampson, and Katie Nash as well as her three great-grandchildren: Gabriella Oiler, Tristen Oiler, and Brianna Oiler. Lastly, she is survived by two of her siblings, Catherine Moretti, of Bethlehem, PA and William Wilson, of Bridgewater, NJ.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Magdalen Church, 105 Mine Street, Flemington, NJ under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home. A visitation will be held prior to the church service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ. Interment will be private in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions "In Memory of Audrey Sampson" may be made to the Flemington Area Food Pantry, P.O. Box 783, Flemington, NJ 08822 or to their website at http://flemingtonfoodpantry.org/
