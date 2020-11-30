Audrey F. Hartman Sheldon
Port St. Lucie, FL - Audrey F. Hartman Sheldon, 83, died on Nov. 27, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, FL. She was born on January 7, 1937 to George and Martha Hartman.
Audrey graduated Roselle High School, Roselle Park, NJ in 1956. Followed by 2 years of Nursing School in Elizabeth, NJ and graduated in 1959. She married James R. Sheldon Sr. on Nov. 3, 1960 and moved to Edison, NJ. She worked as an RN in RWJUH formerly Middlesex General in New Brunswick, NJ. She retired in 2003 and moved to Port St. Lucie, FL.
Audrey was predeceased by her son Jeffery R. Sheldon, James R. Sheldon Sr the father of her children and her son in law Michael J. Apostolis Sr.
Audrey is survived by her children Deborah Apostolis, James R. Sheldon Jr., and daughter-in-law Rosann Sheldon. Her grandchildren Jennifer Apostolis, Jessica Zaino and husband Fabrizio Zaino, Kristin Apostolis, James R. Sheldon III and wife Faizah Sheldon, Michael J Apostolis Jr. and Tyler Sheldon and five great grandchildren.
Audrey is survived by her sisters Barbara Gross, Janet Frey, Laura Swaffar, and her brother Ralph Hartman.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Aycock Funeral Home in Port St. Lucie, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-1942.