|
|
Audrey G. Cohen
Morris Plains - Audrey G. Cohen, of Morris Plains, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 83.
Born in Paterson, she lived in Parsippany most of her life, before moving to Morris Plains three years ago.
She worked for Pompton Nursing Home Supply in Pompton Lakes, before retiring. Audrey loved to cook and was known for her chicken soup.
She's predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mabel (Gordon) Lenner, her brother Stanley Lenner, and her niece Wendy Lenner.
Surviving is her husband of 60 years, Alfred Stewart Cohen; her sons Mayor Dr. Brad Cohen, and his wife Penny of East Brunswick, and Randy Cohen and his wife Lisa of Kendall Park; her daughter Marcie Levinson of Budd Lake; her beloved grandchildren Rachel and Daniel Cohen, Joshua and Zachary Cohen, and Melissa and Jake Levinson; her sister-in-law Sheila Lenner of Florida; and her nephews Marc and Robert Lenner and her niece Heidi Molea.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday (today) February 28th, 10:45 am, at Cedar Park Cemetery (Abraham & Sarah Chapel), 735 Forrest Avenue, Paramus NJ.
Contributions may be made in Audrey's name to the Mayor Cohen Charity Fund, 1 Civic Center Drive, East Brunswick, NJ 08816. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online obituary "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020