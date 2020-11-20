Audrey Gaspar
Sayreville - Audrey Gaspar, age 76, longtime resident of Sayreville, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy, Audrey grew up in Woodbridge and was a graduate of Woodbridge High School. Audrey was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in South Amboy. Before raising her family and becoming a Homemaker for many years, Audrey was a Bookkeeper for Kiddie Keep Well Camp in Roosevelt Park.
Audrey loved playing cards and Bingo, word search puzzles, and competitive Sunday games of Scrabble. She very much enjoyed day trips to Monmouth Park, visits to casinos and spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband and best friend of 43 years, Joseph J. Gaspar, Jr., in 2009, and a beloved sister Arlene Bassarab.
Audrey is survived by her three children, Christine Gaspar-Breen and husband George of Woodbridge; Joann Malet and husband Ronald of Jamesburg; Keith Gaspar and wife Lisa of Hillsborough; cherished grandchildren: Olivia, Matthew, Alexa, Eric, Bradley and step-grandchildren: Kevin, Andrew, and Rachel; and loving sister Jacqueline MacNeil and husband Alexander of Woodbridge, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A 10 am Funeral Liturgy will be held at Sacred Heart Church in South Amboy on Monday, November 23, 2020. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.
To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
