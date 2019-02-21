|
|
Audrey Graham
Green Brook - Audrey Jean Graham (nee Monstery) 87 of Green Brook, passed away peacefully on February 19 at RWJ Somerset Hospital of COPD complications brought on by pneumonia. She was born on May 24, 1931, the daughter of the late Ole and Louise Monstery. She lived in Jersey City until moving to Green Brook in 1963 with her husband and 4 children.
Audrey worked in the jewelry department at Great Eastern Department Store for many years before working at Sterling Extruder and later at Brother International, in the accounting departments of both. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Audrey loved cooking and baking for the family gatherings she hosted in her home. Her greatest joy, however, came from taking care of her family and in later years, that expanded to her grandchildren.
Audrey was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter G Graham, whom she married on February 26, 1950 and who passed away on May 29, 2014. She is survived by her son Kenneth and wife Joy, son Russell and wife Julie, daughter Susan McGovern, and son Donald and wife Mary Sue. She is also survived by her grandson Jeffrey and wife Brynn, granddaughter Lauren Tolson and husband Wayne, grandsons Matt and Andrew Kasper, Brandon Graham and granddaughter Jamie McGovern, as well as by 4 great grandchildren, Ryland and Grayson Graham and Chloe and Evan Tolson.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, February 22, from 10:00-11:45am at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A brief funeral service will be held at 11:45, with entombment to follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Audrey's name to at
Published in Courier News on Feb. 21, 2019