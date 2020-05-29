Audrey Hacker



Avenel - Audrey Hacker (Weisman), age 88, of Avenel, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 due to complications of pneumonia.



Born in Tottenville, Staten Island to the late Harry and Elsie Weisman, she was raised there and graduated from Tottenville High School in 1948. Audrey met her husband, Frank, and moved to Avenel in 1952 to the house that he built.



She was a stay at home mom for most of her life, and loved being active in all aspects of her children's activities, whether it was being a Girl Scout leader, sewing dancing school costumes, or never refusing to host a party or picnic. Her door was always open to anyone in need of a meal, a ride to an appointment, or often a place to sleep, whether human or animal. Her greatest joy in life was making sure that no one went to bed hungry.



Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Frank Hacker, Jr., in 2010; son, Frank Hacker III, in 1957; daughter, Debbie Poltorak, in 2016; and son in law, Jan Rasimowicz, Sr., in 2002.



She is survived by her daughters Linda Rasimowicz of Woodbridge and Lisa Pepsin and her husband, Joe, of Bellefonte, PA; son in law, Michael Poltorak, of Reading, PA; grandchildren, Jan Rasimowicz, Jr. and his wife, Alyson, Lauren Terebetsky and her husband, Anthony, Nicole McFadden and her husband, Tom, Kacie Poltorak, Ashley Rippey and her husband, Brian and Joseph Pepsin; and great grandchildren, Audreyann, Sarah, Abigail, Ryan, Arthur (AJ), Finn, Rhett and Michael.



Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.



In lieu of flowers, donations to St. James Food Pantry, 174 Grove St., Woodbridge, NJ 07095, or Woodbridge Animal Society Volunteers, PO Box 555, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Audrey's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.









