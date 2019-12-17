|
Audrey M. Andrascik
Woodbridge - Audrey M. Andrascik passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Care One at the Highlands Nursing Center in Edison. She was 94 years old.
She was born in Jersey City and has resided in Woodbridge since 1961.
Mrs. Andrascik was employed as a bookkeeper with F&A Liquor Distributors and Woodbridge Liquors; and later as purchasing agent for Woodbridge Township before her retirement.
She was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge.
Mrs. Andrascik was predeceased by her husband, Joseph T. Andrascik, Jr., in 2016; and grandson, Mark Hans, in 1989.
Surviving are her children, Denise Griffiths and her husband, George, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Joseph G. Andrascik and his wife, Maureen, of Fords and David Andrascik and his wife, Tracy, of Woodbridge; sister, Ruth Carroll, of Jersey City; grandchildren, Ryan and Shannon Andrascik and Michael Hans; and great grandchildren, Zeke and Olivia.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street (at Barron Avenue), Woodbridge. Entombment will follow in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Lions Clubs International Foundation, Department 4547, Carol Stream, IL 60122-4547 in Audrey's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019