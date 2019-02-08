|
|
Audrey S. Abramson
Plainsboro - Audrey S. Abramson (nee Stack) 86, passed away on February 6, 2019 at University Medical Center of Princeton, Plainsboro, NJ.
Audrey was a graduate of Brooklyn College where she received her bachelor's degree as Medical Technician. She was employed by JFK Medical Center, Edison in the Lab Department for over 25 years. She also volunteered in the JFK Hospice for over 10 years, which she loved to do.
Audrey is predeceased by her beloved husband Lee Abramson who passed away in 2017.
Audrey was known for her quick wit and ability to bring humor to any situation. She was kind, generous and caring to all who knew her. In her spare time, Audrey liked making arts and crafts and loved all animals. She could often be found feeding the birds in the backyard and tending her plants.
She is survived by her son Marc, Sr. (Kathy) and her daughter Jan (Don). She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her grandchildren Marc, Jr. (Tracy), Annette (Ray) and her great grandchildren Lillyanne and Jacob. Audrey also leaves behind many great friends.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Goldstein Funeral Chapel, 2015 Woodbridge Avenue, Edison, NJ. Interment will follow at Mount Ararat Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY
Arrangements are being handled by Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Edison, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019