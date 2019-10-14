|
|
Audrey Schorn
Flemington - Audrey Downey Schorn, age 89, passed on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater NJ.
Audrey was born on October 24, 1929 in Plainfield NJ, daughter of the late James and Mabel Smith Downey. She married John C. Schorn in May 1957 and raised her family in North Plainfield NJ on the dead-end of Manning Avenue, a neighborhood where everyone was like family.
Audrey worked for Prudential Insurance Co. where she met John. Returning to work when her two girls went to school, she worked many years for the Courier News as a Customer Service representative.
Audrey and John travelled extensively and enjoyed many years at their beach house in Monterey Beach (NJ) with their family, friends and much laughter. They welcomed grandchildren and their love and support was unbounded.
Audrey leaves her husband of sixty-two years, John, her two daughters and their husbands, Linda and Neil Torino of Flemington NJ and Tracey and Keith Blazovic of Glen Gardner NJ. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Christian (Nina), Dan (Pam), Caitlin (Michael), Jake and Shane, as well as her five great grandchildren, Sofia and Michael Rienzi and Juliana, Cameron and Gino Torino.
Audrey loved life, being Irish, her family, and a good cosmopolitan cocktail. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Cremation and inurnment in St. Magdalen Mausoleum will be private. Calling hours will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 p.m at Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington NJ, followed by a celebration of her life at her home on 5 Apgar Court in Flemington. All are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey's name may be made to the Flemington Meals on Wheels, 5 Walter Foran Blvd, # 2006, Flemington, NJ 08822.
For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.holcombefisher.com.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019