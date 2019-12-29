Services
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
(908) 756-0017
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Stony Hill Church
Watchung, NJ
View Map
Audrey Waldron Obituary
Audrey Waldron

Audrey Waldron, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 surrounded by her family at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ. She was a lifelong resident of Plainfield, NJ.

Audrey worked as a Tax Clerk for the City of Plainfield for 15 years before retiring in 1995. Prior to her illness she was an active member and communicant of St. Mary's Stony Hill Church. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her loving husband John M. Waldron, her son John F Waldron, her parents Frank and Nora Tozzi, and her sister Anna Mae Pepe. She is survived by her children, Nancy Burdick, Michael J. (Christine) Waldron, Noreen (Peter) Maniscalco, Peggy (Kirk) Legue, Audrey M. Waldron, and her daughter-in-law Barbara Waldron; ten grandchildren: JJ, Kevin, Lauren, Brian, Timothy, Michael, Christopher, Megan, Brian and Kelsie; three great-grandchildren: Jameson, Olivia and Palmer; and her sister Barbara Tozzi.

A visitation will be held at 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ 07069.

Funeral Services will begin at the funeral home Thursday, January 2 at 9:00 AM followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Stony Hill Church in Watchung. An entombment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
