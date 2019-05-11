|
|
Audrey Warsaw
Somerset - Audrey M. Warsaw, 77, of Somerset, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at RWJ hospital in New Brunswick, NJ surrounded by her loving family.
Viewing will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 5-8pm with a prayer service at 7pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876. Committal is private.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Labre Indian School Tongue River Rd, Ashland, MT 59003. www.st.labre.org.
Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News on May 11, 2019