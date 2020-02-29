Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
August John Zimmerman

August John Zimmerman Obituary
August John Zimmerman

Woodbridge, NJ - August John Zimmerman passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Genesis, Westfield Center. He was 87 years old.

Born in Linden, he was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge.

Mr. Zimmerman was employed with American Cyanamid Company in Woodbridge for many years.

He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War.

Mr. Zimmerman is predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Helen Slebics Zimmerman; sisters, Helen Valosin and Mary Comis; brothers, Eugene "Zeke" Zimmerman, Arthur Zimmerman and Frank Zimmerman; and brother in law, Alfred E. Abate.

Surviving are his sisters, Anna Abate of Clark and Clara Zimmerman of Rahway; brothers, Henry G. Zimmerman of Jackson and Charles Zimmerman of Woodbridge; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the () in Mr. Zimmerman's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
