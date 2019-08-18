|
Augusta 'Gussie' Inez Moore
Clinton Twp. - Augusta 'Gussie' Inez Moore, age 89, of Clinton Twp., NJ passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at home.
She was born on April 21, 1930 in Plainfield, NJ. While she spent her childhood in Plainfield, she lived in Bristol, VT for her senior year of High School before moving back to NJ. She resided in Middlesex, NJ for many years and in Clinton Twp., NJ since 1964.
She was the daughter of the late George and Ruth Ingram.
Her beloved husband, LeRoy F. Moore, passed away in December of 2018 after 67 years of marriage.
Years ago, Gussie worked for Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield, NJ and also for Macy's before she was married. Most of her career she worked in the Cafeteria for the Tewksbury Twp. School District. After her retirement, she worked at the YMCA in Somerville, NJ for several years.
Gussie attended Lebanon Reformed Church in Lebanon, NJ. She was also a member of the Lebanon Seniors, Clinton Twp. Seniors and Alzheimer's Support Group in Lebanon, NJ.
She enjoyed going on many trips with the senior groups to various places. She also loved going to Atlantic City and The Sands in Bethlehem , PA.
Survivors include two sons, four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and one brother.
In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by three brothers.
Calling hours will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11am. All at Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home, 26 Main Street, Lebanon, NJ. Interment will be private.
Memorials can be made to Lebanon Reformed Church, 100 Brunswick Avenue, Lebanon, NJ 08833 or Hunterdon Hospice, 215 Rt. 31, Flemington, NJ 08822.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 18, 2019