Augusta "Gussie" Novak
Colonia - Augusta "Gussie" Novak, 92 of Colonia, passed away on Monday, July, 6, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.
Gussie was born on April 29, 1928 and grew up in Nanticoke, PA. After graduating high school in 1946, she attended Temple University School of Nursing, graduating in 1949. Gussie was licensed as an RN in PA and NJ and worked in Nanticoke Hospital. She also received a diploma to teach piano from St. Francis School of Music after 10 years of piano lessons. Gussie met and married her husband, Sylvester, and they moved to Newark, NJ in 1955. They settled in Colonia, NJ in 1956 where she has lived for the last 64 years.
Gussie began teaching piano in 1960 after giving up her nursing career and taught until 2005 before retiring. She first taught the neighborhood children until expanding to surrounding towns. Gussie remained in contact with many of her students even after retiring as they continued to visit her frequently. She was a member of NJ Music Teachers Assoc., National Music Teachers Assoc., Music Educators Assoc., Piano Society of America, Colonia VFW Ladies Auxiliary #6061, Colonia Senior Citizens Club, St. John Vianney Altar and Rosary, St. John Vianney Senior Club, and AARP #607. Since becoming a member of the Colonia Senior Citizens Club in 1982, Gussie held all of the officer positions with her longest running position being treasurer from 1993 to 2018. She received the Senior Citizen of the Year award in 2004, presented to her by Mayor Frank Pelzman.
Gussie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lived her life to the fullest; enjoying traveling, football, golf, and bowling. She is predeceased in life by her loving husband Sylvester (1990); her parents John and Helen Simco; brother Fidelis Simco; and sister Joan Hilinski.
Gussie is survived by her children Jacqueline Solomon, caregiver and companion, John Novak, Helynna Joy Kerr, and Georgene Granholm; grandchildren, Stephanie Solomon, caregiver and companion, Karyn Gordon, Lauren Zugale, Gregory Granholm, Christina Mackey, Katie Kaylor, and Amanda Novak; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Thomas, and Elise Gordon, Kevin and Caroline Zugale, and Harper and Maisie Granholm. She was also a friend to all and will be greatly missed, especially by her grand-cat, Linus.
Jackie and Stephanie would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Haven Hospice of Edison, NJ, particularly Christl, Flora, and Lauren.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2 - 5pm at Walter Johnson Funeral Home, 803 Raritan Road, Clark, NJ 07066. Funeral services will begin at 8:30 am on Friday, July 10, 2020 from Johnson Funeral Home, followed by a 9:30 am Mass at St. John Vianney's RC Church in Colonia, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia, NJ. To offer condolences please visit www.walterjohnsonfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity
in Gussie's name.