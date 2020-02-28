|
|
Augustine "Gus" Schmitt
South Plainfield - Augustine "Gus" Schmitt passed away peacefully February 28, 2020 at Center for Hope Hospice Care in Scotch Plains.
Gus was born to the late Augustine and Christina Schmitt in 1932 and grew up in Newark, NJ. After high school he enlisted in the US Armed Services, serving stateside during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged he moved to Pine Brook, NJ, where he was a volunteer firefighter. Gus joined Western Electric and was employed by various Bell System companies for 34 years before retiring from AT&T in 1989.
He moved to South Plainfield in 1966 and was a faithful communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church, regularly serving as an usher at Saturday evening mass. Gus enjoyed spending his free time volunteering and participating in many social events at the South Plainfield Senior Center and watching his grandson play soccer, baseball and basketball.
Predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Rose Marie Schmitt; surviving are his daughter, Theresa Marcin and husband Robert of Somerset; his grandson, Jake Marcin; sister, Elizabeth Albert of East Hanover; brother, George Schmitt of Florida and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may gather in McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10-11AM, followed by a funeral mass in Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield at 11:30AM.
Burial will follow in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Plainfield Senior Center, 90 Maple Avenue South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
To leave condolences, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020