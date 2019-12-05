Services
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
Ayako N. Brown

Ayako N. Brown Obituary
Ayako N. Brown

Ayako N. Brown, age 89, passed away on December 2, 2019. Born in Japan, Ayako moved to the United States with her husband, Lawrence Brown, then stationed abroad in the U.S. Military to start a family in Somerville, NJ. They had two children together, Abbe and Vance.

She lived an exciting life, where she traveled all around the world, sharing her experiences with others.

Ayako is survived by her son, Vance, her long-time friend, Mrs. Catherine Stewart, affectionately known to her as "Cappie", and granddaughter, Aja Brown.

A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1 PM at the Buckland Funeral Home, 10 West End Avenue Somerville, NJ.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
