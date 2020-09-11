1/
Barbara A. Kolodziey
Barbara A. Kolodziey

Iselin, formerly of Woodbridge - Barbara A. Kolodziey passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home in the Iselin section of Woodbridge Township. She was 81 years old.

Born in Trenton, Mrs. Kolodziey resided in Woodbridge for 51 years before moving to Iselin six months ago.

She was a longtime communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge; a member of Woodbridge Senior Billiards Club; and enjoyed cruising with close friends.

Mrs. Kolodziey was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Kolodziey, in 2004; and brother, William Lehr.

Surviving are her daughters, Diane Farley and her husband, Joseph, of Woodbridge, Janet Nykolyn and her husband, Michael, of Colonia and Karen Brown and her husband, Patrick, of Rickman, TN; sister, Catherine Gilligan, of Shark River Hills; and grandchildren, Erin Farley and her husband, Paul Salazar, Joseph Farley, Matthew Nykolyn and Marc Nykolyn.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to We Feed Woodbridge, Two George Frederick Plaza, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Mrs. Kolodziey's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
