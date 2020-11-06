Barbara A. Lewis
Catawissa - Barbara A. Lewis, 87, of Catawissa, went to be with the Lord, Sunday November 1, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born, May 21, 1933 in Catawissa, a daughter of the late J. Chester and Grace M. (Phillips) Bucher.
She graduated from Catawissa High School and then graduated from Bloomsburg Teacher College. She worked as a teacher at New Brunswick Schools in New Jersey. Barbara enjoyed doing word searches, gardening, camping, and traveling. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Catawissa Garden Club, Eastern Star, and the Christ United Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Barbara is survived by two children, Bonnie Stanski and her husband Frank of Whitehouse Station, NJ, son Brian J. Lewis and his wife Lisa of Edison, NJ, seven grandchildren; Meghan Stanski, Rebecca Stanski, Blair Lewis Jr., Amanda Lewis, Jared Lewis, Tiffany Lewis, and Nicole Lewis.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband Benjamin W. Lewis, who passed away February 20, 2009, son Blair D. Lewis Sr., and brother George Bucher.
Due to the pandemic, services are at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be sent to her church, Christ United Evangelical Lutheran Church in her memory.
Family and friends may send online condolences to allenrhornefuneralhome.com
. The Allen R. Horne Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 193 McIntyre Road, Catawissa is handling arrangements.