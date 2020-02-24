|
Barbara A. "Nini" Savoia
Perth Amboy - Barbara A. "Nini" Savoia, 61 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy with her family by her side.
We begin to leave on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10 am at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church. Interment to follow at St. James Cemetery. Visiting is on Wednesday from 5 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020