|
|
Barbara A. Walmar
Milltown - Barbara Ann Walmar, 79, of Milltown, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick.
Barbara was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to Catherine and Stanley Hansen. She grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. and raised her family on Staten Island, N.Y. She lived in North Brunswick before moving to Milltown 14 years ago.
She retired after 25 years in Administration with St. Peter's Health System in New Brunswick. Previously she and her daughter owned the Brunch Box in North Brunswick for several years.
Barbara was a Yankee fan and enjoyed bowling with the St. Peter's Hospital Bowling League at Carolier Lanes.
She's predeceased by her parents and her brother James Hansen (d. 2014).
Surviving is her son Hugh and daughter-in-law Cheryl of Toms River, NJ; her daughter Cathy and son Michael, of Milltown; her brother Donald and sister-in-law, Mary, of Hillsdale, NJ; her granddaughters Arielle and Madylin; nephew Harry, and nieces, Stacy, Maggie, Katie, Cara and Lianne.
Friends and relatives may call on Friday, June 21st, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 6:00 - 9:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 North Main St- at Riva Avenue, Milltown. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 22nd, at 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Milltown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , You may sign the obituary online "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 20, 2019