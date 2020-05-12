|
Barbara Ann Bilinski
Barbara Ann Bilinski passed away on May 10, 2020, at the Lopatcong Center Nursing Home in Phillipsburg, NJ.
She was born in New Brunswick, NJ on October 15, 1933, as the oldest child of Gregory and Stephanie Bilinski. She was a long-time resident of Highland Park, NJ, where she attended St. Paul the Apostle Church, and where she volunteered at her polling place on many election days.
After graduating from New Brunswick High School, she worked as an Administrative Assistant at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University. She continued her long career as the Office Manager for the Department of Pharmacology at UMDNJ-New Brunswick.
Barbara was a woman ahead of her time. In her youth, she was an intrepid traveler to Europe, Mexico and the American West. She was an avid antique and thrift store shopper. She was a cultural omnivore, attending performances of opera, ballet, foreign cinema, Eastern European dance and Tuvan throat singers. She enjoyed international cuisine, museums, and reading the New York Times, cover to cover, every day.
She is survived by three siblings: Mary Naratil of Hackettstown, NJ, Kathryn Sharma of San Mateo, CA, and Daniel Bilinski of Asbury, NJ. Two brothers predeceased her: Gregory Bilinski, of Franklin Park, NJ and Timothy Bilinski, of Wilkes Barre, PA. She is also survived by four nieces, three nephews, three great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Paul the Apostle Church (http://transfiguration-parish.com), or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (https://svdpusa.org).
Published in Home News Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2020