Barbara Ann (Howarth) Gunia
Monroe Twp. - BARBARA ANN (HOWARTH) GUNIA passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019, in New Brunswick, NJ.
A lifetime resident of central New Jersey, she was born in Milltown and lived many years in East Brunswick. Later in life, she moved to South Brunswick and then to Monroe Township.
Barbara graduated from South River High School and Middlesex County College. She worked as Purchasing Assistant for the NJ Turnpike Authority, where she was once recognized as Employee of The Year, and retired after 27 years of service.
Barbara was the daughter of the late Joseph Howarth and Madeline (Lyons) Howarth.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George, who passed in 2014; her brothers, Robert, Joseph, Richard and Raymond, and sisters, Madeline, Patricia Muraszko and Rosemary Mazer.
She was a wonderful mom, leaving behind her three loving children, two sons, Dan and his wife, Diana, of Georgia, and George and his wife, Diane, of East Brunswick, and one daughter, Darlene Lisowski of Hillsborough. She also was the beloved grandmother of John III and Jospeh Lisowski of Hillsborough, Sarah and Kevin Gunia of East Brunswick, and Gina and Eric Gunia of Georgia.
Also surviving are her brother Henry, and sisters, Catherine Hines and Claire Gray.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 9:30 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with interment to follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, September 26th, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at the funeral home, where a wake service will be held at 7:00 pm. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested a prayer be said for her.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019