Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gunia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann (Howarth) Gunia


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann (Howarth) Gunia Obituary
Barbara Ann (Howarth) Gunia

Monroe Twp. - BARBARA ANN (HOWARTH) GUNIA passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019, in New Brunswick, NJ.

A lifetime resident of central New Jersey, she was born in Milltown and lived many years in East Brunswick. Later in life, she moved to South Brunswick and then to Monroe Township.

Barbara graduated from South River High School and Middlesex County College. She worked as Purchasing Assistant for the NJ Turnpike Authority, where she was once recognized as Employee of The Year, and retired after 27 years of service.

Barbara was the daughter of the late Joseph Howarth and Madeline (Lyons) Howarth.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George, who passed in 2014; her brothers, Robert, Joseph, Richard and Raymond, and sisters, Madeline, Patricia Muraszko and Rosemary Mazer.

She was a wonderful mom, leaving behind her three loving children, two sons, Dan and his wife, Diana, of Georgia, and George and his wife, Diane, of East Brunswick, and one daughter, Darlene Lisowski of Hillsborough. She also was the beloved grandmother of John III and Jospeh Lisowski of Hillsborough, Sarah and Kevin Gunia of East Brunswick, and Gina and Eric Gunia of Georgia.

Also surviving are her brother Henry, and sisters, Catherine Hines and Claire Gray.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 9:30 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with interment to follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, September 26th, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at the funeral home, where a wake service will be held at 7:00 pm. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested a prayer be said for her.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now