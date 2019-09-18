|
|
Barbara Ann Petrovic
Manville - Barbara Ann (nee Wasinda) Petrovic, 79, entered into eternal life on Sunday, September 15, 2019 peacefully at home. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, daughter of the late Michael and Evelyn (nee Lutinski) Wasinda, she had resided in Manville most of her life.
Barbara graduated Manville High School Class of 1958, which was the high schools first graduating class and she was honored to be their salutatorian. She then went on to attain an associate's degree from Rider University. Barbara had worked as a secretary at American Cyanamid in Bound Brook, NJ, but her lifes most proud work was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family, especially her children and grandchildren, attending every sporting event and activity they were involved with including gymnastics, dance, football, cheer, baseball, basketball, lacrosse and hockey. Arts/crafts and cooking/baking were surely her favorite pastimes, she could make anything. If she were not home in Manville, she could be found at the families' shore home in LBI where she called it "Beach Heaven". She was a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville.
Besides her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband, former Manville Police Chief, John E. "Jack" Petrovic.
Barbara is survived by three loving children, John M. Petrovic and his wife Cynthia L. Misché-Petrovic of Bradenton, FL, Justine L. Petrovic-Kane and her husband Noel T. Kane of Red Bank, NJ, and Jodi A. Aaron and her husband Robert J. Aaron of Southington, CT. She will be deeply missed by her dear six cherished grandchildren, Ryan Kane, Reilly Kane, Ryder Kane, Shane Aaron, Addison Aaron, and Brandt Aaron; her sister, Joan Newland; and her memory will be cherished by many nieces and nephews who just adored her.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Manville PBA #236, PO Box 36, Manville, NJ 08835 or the ASPCA, www.aspca.org, 424 E. 92nd Street, NY, NY 10128-6804 800-628-0028. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 18, 2019