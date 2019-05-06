|
Barbara B. Reinhard
Bridgewater - Barbara Nancy Baxter Reinhard, 90, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home in Bridgewater, NJ. Born on February 9, 1929, she was the only child of Viola and Howard Baxter. Barbara was raised in Maplewood where she graduated from Columbia High School and matriculated from Vermont College. She worked as a lab technician at East Orange General Hospital and married Peter D. Reinhard, also of Maplewood.
The Reinhards lived abroad for several years while Peter was a member of the US Navy. Upon his discharge, they settled in Somerset county and moved to Bridgewater where they raised their children Bruce and Sally. Barbara was a charter member of the Bridgewater Methodist Church and an active member of the Bridgewater Women's Club and volunteer for Somerset Hospital and New Jersey Blood Services. She enjoyed knitting, embroidery and arts and crafts.
Surviving are her son Bruce and her daughter Sally Elwood and husband Drew and grandchildren Kyle, Ryan and Emily.
Services will be 11am Wednesday beginning with a visitation at 10am at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave in Somerville. Interment will follow at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge.
Donations to Green Knoll Rescue Squad, 608 N. Bridge Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. To send condolences, brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from May 6 to May 7, 2019