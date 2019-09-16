Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann R.C. Church
Raritan, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Viola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Borheady Viola


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Borheady Viola Obituary
Barbara Borheady Viola

Hillsborough - Barbara Borheady Viola, 80, of Hillsborough, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born in Middlesex, NJ, before moving to Raritan where she resided for most of her life before moving to Hillsborough.

Barbara was a graduate of Bound Brook High School class of 1956.

She worked for many years for First National Bank in Bound Brook before her retirement.

Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Andrew and Ann Borheady; her beloved husband Frank Viola; and her twin brother, Michael.

She is survived by her sister in law, Katherine Daidone; her brother in law, Joseph and wife Angie Viola; and two nieces and a nephew.

Viewing will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 9-11am at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.

A funeral liturgy will follow at 12pm at St. Ann R.C. Church in Raritan, NJ followed by interment at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now