|
|
Barbara Borheady Viola
Hillsborough - Barbara Borheady Viola, 80, of Hillsborough, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born in Middlesex, NJ, before moving to Raritan where she resided for most of her life before moving to Hillsborough.
Barbara was a graduate of Bound Brook High School class of 1956.
She worked for many years for First National Bank in Bound Brook before her retirement.
Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Andrew and Ann Borheady; her beloved husband Frank Viola; and her twin brother, Michael.
She is survived by her sister in law, Katherine Daidone; her brother in law, Joseph and wife Angie Viola; and two nieces and a nephew.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 9-11am at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
A funeral liturgy will follow at 12pm at St. Ann R.C. Church in Raritan, NJ followed by interment at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 16, 2019