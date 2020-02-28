Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
Whiting - Barbara L. Burrell, 85, of Whiting, NJ passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Medford, MA, she resided in Old Bridge, NJ for many years before moving to Crestwood Village 1, Whiting, NJ 20 years ago. Active in her community, Barbara belonged to the residents club, women's club, bocce club, and chorus. Barbara was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, South River, NJ and served as past Worthy Matron of New Jersey. Barbara was also an accomplished pianist. Barbara was predeceased by her husband John Thomson Burrell in 2005. She is survived by 3 sons Douglas (Maggie) of New Brunswick, NJ, Glenn (Sue) of Doylestown, PA, Jeffrey (Donna) of Oxford, NJ, 2 daughters Jennifer Dubovick (Gary) of Princeton, ME, Judith Russ (Shawn) of Chuckey, TN, 5 grandchildren Thomas, Emily, Chase, Lauren, Kelly, 3 step-grandchildren Christina, Jenna & Erica. Memorial gathering 6-8pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst, NJ. Interment will take place privately at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or .
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
